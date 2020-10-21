Both sides say election is still up for grabs

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–Election day is now just 13 days away, and while recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump, both campaigns say the outcome is still up for grabs.

With less than two weeks remaining in the 2020 race for the White House, a familiar face hit the campaign trail today: Former President Barack Obama.

Obama is in Philadelphia, making his first in-person campaign appearances on behalf of his former vice president.

He officially endorsed Biden back in April, waiting until the other Democratic candidates had all left the field. He and former first lady Michelle Obama have since done several remote events for the Biden campaign.

Joe Biden has taken a break from the campaign trail to prepare for Thursday night’s final presidential debate.

President Trump has been holding rallies in battleground states nearly every night. Tonight, the president will be in North Carolina.

Last night, President Trump was in Erie, Pennsylvania. He carried the state in 2016, but the latest CBS news battleground tracker shows the President trailing Biden there.

The Democrats are also working to win over undecided voters. Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, is touring North Carolina today, urging people to vote.