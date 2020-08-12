Bowling alleys from across the state rally in front of the Capitol

Michigan’s bowling industry has been shut down since the start of the pandemic.

There still has been no word to when bowling alleys will re-open, so this afternoon people took a stand at the state capitol.

Bowling alleys have been shut down for five months and people who work in the industry are struggling.

Mike MacColeman owner of Sparetime Entertainment Center in Lansing says his business is barely surviving , “we’ve hired 50 people that work full time with us and we already lost 10 people and that was just yesterday.”

Dozens of bowling alleys were represented on the front lawn of the capitol.



A lot of them from the Detroit area, but others from around the state.

Bo Goergen, organizer of this rally says he wants lawmakers and the Governor to tell them why they can’t reopen.

“Please tell us what is so unsafe cause we do not know, we know we can open up safely so give us an opportunity,” says Goergen.

Michigan is considered the top state when it comes to the number of bowlers and it has been for years.



Michigan is one of only 5 states where the alleys remain shutdown.

Goergen says, “Some say maybe its the touch points ok my response to that is our rental shoes and rental bowling balls how are they any different from a shopping cart or a basket at a grocery store, we can sanitize them.”

Organizers were asking people to sign a petition today and they hope to take their message to the governor.