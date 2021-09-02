Boy, 3, and father dead in murder-suicide near Lowell

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old boy was killed and his father took his own life Wednesday in a home near Lowell, Kent County authorities say.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Barnsley Road near Cumberland Avenue in Lowell Township, west of the city of Lowell, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check. Inside, they found 3-year-old Dylan Thebo and his father Derek Thebo, 32, dead.

Autopsies conducted Thursday ruled that Dylan Thebo’s death was a homicide and Derek Thebo’s death was suicide. Both died of gunshot wounds, the medical examiner said.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday it was still investigating the murder-suicide.

Court records show the 3-year-old’s mother had a personal protection order against Derek Thebo earlier this year. It was filed on March 8 and officially terminated on March 22.