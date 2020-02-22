BREAKING: 14-year-old boy found dead in Jackson

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)– Jackson Police confirm a 14-year old boy was shot and killed on the 500 block of Orange Street.
Police tell 6 News they arrived to the scene at around 10:50 pm after the father of the boy found him lying by the driveway and called 911.
The Michigan State Crime lab assisted Jackson Police in processing the scene.
The boy had a shot to his upper torso– and was pronounced dead outside the Jackson home.
The investigation is at very early stages. If you know anything you’re asked to call Jackson Police at (517) 768-8637.
