BREAKING: 14-year-old boy found dead in Jackson

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) - Crews responded to a fire this evening at a used car dealership just north of the City of Jackson in the 3000 block of Lansing Avenue.

The incident took place at the Wise Choice Auto Sales around 6:00 p.m.

The Blackman Leoni Township Department of Public Safety has not released information about this fire, but 6 News called the business earlier this evening and was told nobody was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.