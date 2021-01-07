BREAKING: Facebook blocks Trump indefinitely

In this Nov. 17, 2020 photo, Facebook CEO of Mark Zuckerberg appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (NEXSTAR)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (WLNS) — Facebook and Instagram officially banned President Donald Trump from using their platforms indefinitely, and for at least the next two weeks, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on his social media Thursday.

Zuckerberg cited President Trump’s decision to use his platform to “condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building” on Wednesday as President-Elect Joe Biden’s certification to the presidency was disrupted by a violent mob of Trump supporters.

Zuckerberg wrote: “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

