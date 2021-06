LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Lansing Police Department is investigating a reported shooting at Logan Square. Officials tell 6 News LPD and Ingham County Police responded to calls of gunshots near S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Police say no one was hurt and the situation is still under investigation. At this time, police say they do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.