BREAKING: One man in serious condition after being shot in Lansing

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Lansing police said one man is in serious condition after being shot Saturday afternoon.

LPD responded to the 1800 block of Donora Street just after 3:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At this time Lansing police said there is a person of interest in custody. Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

LPD is currently investigating what happened. We have a crew on scene and will bring the latest in this investigation on 6 News and WLNS.com.