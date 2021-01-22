BREAKING REPORT: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

Hank Aaron, Stan Musial, Bill Bartholomay

FILE – In this May 17, 1970, file photo, Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron, center, who became the ninth player in Major League history to get 3,000 hits, kisses a baseball alongside Famer Stan Musial and Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, in Cincinnati. Bartholomay, the former Braves owner who moved the team from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, according to his daughter, Jamie. He was 91. Bartholomay sold the Braves to Ted Turner in 1976 but remained as chairman of the team’s board of directors until 2003, when he assumed an emeritus role. (AP Photo/Gene Smith, File)

ATLANTA, GA (CBS)—- CBS 46 out of Atlanta, Georgia is reporting that Baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run leader Hank Aaron has died this morning at the age of 86.

Aaron was known ‘Hammerin Hank’ and Born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934, Aaron briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues during his youth. He made his MLB debut at age 20 and started his 23-year career with the Milwaukee Braves, now known as the Atlanta Braves.

He would go on to set the career home run record, surpassing Babe Ruth. The record would later be broken by Barry Bonds during baseball’s steroid era.

Chris Mortensen long time ESPN reporter also commented on Twitter following reports that the baseball legend had passed:

