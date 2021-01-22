BREAKING REPORT: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

ATLANTA, GA (CBS)—- CBS 46 out of Atlanta, Georgia is reporting that Baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run leader Hank Aaron has died this morning at the age of 86.
BREAKING NEWS: Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Atlanta Braves legend Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron passed away this morning at the age of 86. https://t.co/v72XAnGpmY— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 22, 2021
Aaron was known ‘Hammerin Hank’ and Born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934, Aaron briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues during his youth. He made his MLB debut at age 20 and started his 23-year career with the Milwaukee Braves, now known as the Atlanta Braves.
He would go on to set the career home run record, surpassing Babe Ruth. The record would later be broken by Barry Bonds during baseball’s steroid era.
Chris Mortensen long time ESPN reporter also commented on Twitter following reports that the baseball legend had passed:
Henry “Hank” Aaron passed away at 86. 💔— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 22, 2021
This hits hard. Great man. Strong man. Gentleman.
More than home run king.
He was so kind and so insightful.
Big @Browns fan. Told me a story more than 30 years ago about sitting in Dawg Pound with his mask
I loved him. #RIPHankAaron
<<<<This story is developing and will be updated.