BREAKING: Standoff in Munith linked to ‘Governor kidnapping’ plot

MUNITH, Mich. (WLNS)— A standoff in Munith near Dunn Road and the Portage River involving law enforcement is linked to a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer, according to a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office.

Those living in the area tell 6 News, the standoff began early this morning, and they’ve seen in addition to law enforcement, helicopters, and drones in the area.

State Police, Federal Law enforcement, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s department are on scene.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated