Businesses react to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is re-opening. Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all of the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will expire earlier than expected on June 22.

For Midtown Brewing Co. bartender Loki Williamson, it’s a change he hopes marks the beginning of a new chapter for Michigan.

“Hoping its an end. It’s been going on for so long that we don’t want to count our chickens before they hatched,” Williamson said.

However, there are still challenges ahead says, Ingham County health officer Linda Vail, especially on the vaccination front.

“We know what the vaccine works on the variants but we have concerns that the variants will be something that will cause more infections among unvaccinated people,” she said.

For businesses another roadblock is finding a reliable job force.

“The biggest problem going forward is going to be finding help. Prior to the pandemic we had 80 people I barely have 30 now,” said Mac Coleman, a partner at Spare Time Entertainment Center.