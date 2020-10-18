BWL to close intersection of Willow & Cawood St. on Monday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, (WLNS)- The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing the intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street to perform final paving starting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October, 19, 2020.

Work is expected to be complete by Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street will be kept open during construction. 

Here are some detours you can take:

Eastbound Detour:

  • South on Waverly Road
  • East on Saginaw Street
  • North on MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • East on Willow Street

Westbound Detour:

  • South on MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • West on Oakland Avenue to Saginaw Street
  • North on Waverly Road
  • West on Willow Street

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar