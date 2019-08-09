California community in uproar over emojis painted on house

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California seaside community is in an uproar after a home was given a new paint job featuring two huge emoji on a bright pink background.
Manhattan Beach residents railed against the makeover during a City Council meeting Tuesday night, citing problems with spectators and asserting that it was done with bad intent.
One speaker called the paint job graffiti and another said it was an attack on neighbors.
The new paint job appeared after neighbors reported the home was being used for short-term rentals and the homeowner was fined $4,000.
