California Governor appoints Secretary of State to fill vacant Harris senate seat

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del. Black policy leaders will play a pivotal role in President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, marking one of the most diverse presidential agency review teams in history. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla as the state’s next U.S. senator.

He will fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Padilla is the child of Mexican immigrants and will be California’s first Latino senator.

His appointment gives a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of the state’s population.

Padilla has been California’s top elections official since 2015. In that position, he’s overseen California’s vast elections apparatus, including the rollout of a more robust vote-by-mail system.