California issues 14-day quarantine for visitors and returning residents

CALIFORNIA (WLNS) — The California Department of Public Health announced Friday a travel advisory of a 14-day self-quarantine for people arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents.
The advisory recommends these people to limit their interactions to their immediate household. This recommendation does not apply to individuals who cross state or country borders for essential travel.
Californians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries. Avoiding travel can reduce the risk of virus transmission and bringing the virus back to California.