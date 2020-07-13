Camp Discovery opens its ground with safety precautions in place

Just a few months back many summer camps were forced to close their programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camp discovery at Woldumar nature center in Lansing is now allowing kids to come back to camp.

They opened on July 6th and the camp says they’re following a lot of precautions, which include reducing capacity, requiring staff and kids to wear masks and social distance.

The camp gives kids the opportunity to discover the outdoors. Some activities include learning about different animals, bird watching, and even learning how to fish.

Usually the camp allows about 70 kids but because of the pandemic they cut the number back to 50.

They are also not allowing any group activities, everyone including kids and staff must wear a mask and social distance.

Cara Wegener’s daughters first day at the camp was today and she says she feels safe and happy that her daughter is finally able to socialize with other kids.

“The increase in cases does concern me but i also feel like at some point the kids have to resume life in this and adapt to it cause they need socialization.”

The executive director of Camp Discovery says so far things have been going better than expected, and they are taking everyone’s temperature each morning and if anyone is feeling ill they are sent home.