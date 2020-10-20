Campaign Profile: Jerry Hilliard for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are exactly two weeks until the November 3rd election.

Ahead of the big day 6 News continues it’s profiles of the candidates running for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.

Jerry Hilliard says he is running for congress because change is needed in Michigan and in Washington.

“We’re not going to get a change if we leave the same people in there,” Hilliard said. “If we want to have better jobs, if we want a cleaner environment, if we want to have healthcare, if we want to have a good education we’ve got to change.”

Hilliard was a businessman before becoming an economics professor at Lansing community college.

he says he’s seen respect dwindle for employees.

“When i first started we were treated like an asset. as time went on we became more like a cost of doing business,” Hilliard said.

And says, it didn’t use to be this way.

“It was a lot different back then. there seemed to be more love and more caring about everybody than there is today,” he said. “I think we can get back to that, but we have to remove some of the barriers that we have.”

Hilliard says he wants to guarantee that everyone has the opportunities he had growing up.

“Young people are really not having the same opportunities that I had when I was coming up through high school and college,” Hilliard said.

He says he knows first-hand what it’s like to struggle financially.

“I grew up in this area,” he said. “I know what it’s like to be poor. I grew up poor.”

Hilliard says rebuilding the economy is his top priority.

“We need to raise that floor we have for the bottom and there’s no reason why everybody can’t have a living wage and have healthcare and have a good education, and have an environment that is safe and clean and beautiful,” he said.

He knows he faces a tough race against incumbent republican John Moolenar, but is confident that high voter turnout will help him get the job.

“Every now and then a generation is called to save our country,” he said. “The World War 2 generation did that twice. first they won the war, then they created a system that worked for everybody… Those generations were called and met the challenge. and i think the generation of today is going to do the same thing.”