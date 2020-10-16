Campaigning heats up as election draws near

(WLNS) — Pres. Trump is holding three events in Florida and Georgia, meanwhile Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is bringing his healthcare message right here to Michigan.

In Fort Myers, Florida, Pres. Trump made an appeal to senior citizens, a key voting block in a must-win state.

“Seniors will be first in line for the vaccine and we’ll soon be ending pandemic,” Pres. Trump said.

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will also talk about healthcare at a campaign event in Michigan.

VP Mike Pence campaigned in the tarheel state.

“The road to victory goes straight through North Carolina!” Pence said.

Former VP Biden is outperforming the President in North Carolina and several other states in the polls.