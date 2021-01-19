Canada hopes Biden will reconsider canceling Keystone XL pipeline

In this April 13, 2020, photo provided by TC Energy, construction contractors for TC Energy are seen installing a section of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline at the U.S.-Canada border north of Glasgow, Mont. (TC Energy via AP)

TORONTO, Canada (WLNS) – Some top officials in Canada want a chance to plead the case of the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline amid reports that Joe Biden will cancel the project once he takes office.

First proposed in 2008, Keystone XL would carry 800,000 gallons of oil per day on a journey of 1,700 miles from Alberta to the Gulf Coast in Texas, passing through five other states on the way. While the Trump administration has been supportive, the Obama administration opposed the project.

Canadian media outlets say they have seen transition documents indicating plans to cancel the pipeline on his first day in office, although the documents were a few weeks old. Biden spokesman Andrew Bates says he has no comment on those reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed Keystone XL as a top priority during talks with Biden in November. While Trudeau and Biden are considered to be closely aligned, the project could be a sticking point between the two administrations.

Supporters of the pipeline say it would expand oil exports for Canada, which has the third-highest oil reserves in the world and create jobs in both countries. Trade groups for the U.S. oil industry emphasize the use of union labor, which they hope will appeal to Biden’s support for organized labor. Opponents to the pipeline say it would run counter to international goals on climate change and damage natural ecosystems along its path.