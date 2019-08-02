WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WLNS) – U.S. Border Patrol arrested a Canadian citizen who tried to enter the United States illegally.
The man admitted to entering the U.S. after being refused the day before by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Border Patrol agents discovered the man was facing criminal proceedings in Montreal for the Distribution of Child Pornography.
He was taken into custody and turned over to the Canadian Border Services Agency.
Canadian arrested at border on child porn charges
