Candidates descend on battleground states with just over a week until election day

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–With one week and one day until election day, the candidates and their surrogates are hitting the battleground states hard.

In Pennsylvania, more masks were visible in the crowds, but still little to no social distancing was enforced as the President stumped through the state today.

Earlier, the President broke with his chief of staff Mark Meadows, who said Sunday the administration is quote “not going to control the pandemic.”

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris sharply criticized the president’s handling of the virus during an appearance on ABC’s The View.

And despite coming into close contact with his chief of staff, Vice President Mike Pence continues to campaign across the country, with a rally in Minnesota. A spokesperson for the Vice President’s office says he and his wife Karen tested negative for the coronavirus today.