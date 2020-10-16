Candidates hit campaign trail after dueling town halls

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are both campaigning in battleground states today.

The president has a couple of events in Florida, while Biden will campaign in here in Michigan, focusing on health care and encouraging people to get-out and vote.



The trips follow the dueling town-hall events each candidate held last night– in lieu of a second presidential debate.

Last night, President Trump defended his coronavirus response, which is an important issue seniors, during an NBC news town hall.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden will also talk about health care during a stop in Michigan this afternoon.

Biden participated in an ABC news town hall last night where he criticized the president’s leadership on the pandemic.

Last night’s televised town halls allowed the hosts to press both President Trump and Joe Biden on issues, where the candidates continue to hedge their answers.

Right now, Biden holds an edge in a majority of key battleground states with two and a half weeks to go before election day .