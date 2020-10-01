Candidates hit campaign trail as debate fallout continues

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–President Trump and Former Vice president Joe Biden are out fundraising today, as the fallout from this week’s debate continues.

At a rally in Minnesota last night, President Trump touted his debate performance against democratic rival Joe Biden, but the President is dealing with the fallout after comments he made when asked to denounce violent white supremacy Tuesday night.

Yesterday, the President tried to walk back those comments, and even senate Republicans are asking the President to clarify those remarks.

Meantime, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said his message to far right groups, is to cease and desist.

The commission that oversees the debate says they will make changes to the format to try and keep order. That could include cutting off microphones.

On Friday, Biden will head here to Michigan, while the President has a trip planned to Florida.