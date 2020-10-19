Candidates hit the campaign trail hard as election draws near

Voters line up outside to cast ballots in the general election at the Henrico County general registrar’s office in Henrico County, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–With just 15 days until election day, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are hitting the campaign trail on opposite sides of the country. Meantime….democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is focused on Florida.

President Trump is in central and southern Arizona for two campaign rallies. The latest CBS news battleground tracker poll shows the 2020 Democratic Nominee Joe Biden slightly ahead there.

During a Monday morning call with campaign staffers, the President slammed doctor Anthony Fauci, a day after he appeared on CBS 60 minutes. During the call, the president expressed optimism that he’ll win the 2020 election, and disputed published reports that he doesn’t get along with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris made multiple campaign stops in Florida, where early in-person voting is now underway.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence hit the campaign trail in Maine and Pennsylvania.

Other than a quick trip across town in Wilmington, Delaware, Democratic Biden is taking this time to prepare for Thursday’s debate.

Former President Barack Obama will make his first in-person campaign appearance for Biden in Philadelphia this Wednesday.