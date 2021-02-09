Cannabis industry leaves communities of color behind

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— It was a booming first year in 2020 for Michigan’s legal weed industry. The state saw $511 million in recreational sales and $474 million in medical sales.

But it’s no secret that the industry isn’t a level playing field for all. Data from the Michigan Regulatory Agency from December shows of the people interested in having ownership of a licensed recreational business only 3.8% were Black, 1.5% Latino. White people accounted for 79%.

Barton Morris, attorney of the Cannabis Legal Group and workgroup member with the MRA says communities of color that were disproportionately targeted for possessing marijuana are being shut out of the industry.

“Individuals that were literally three times more likely to be arrested-prosecuted and convicted of marijuana related offenses. and that’s on average,” Morris said. “In some cities it was much higher. 10 times or 8 times…including the city of Detroit.”

The main barrier of entry is money. It’s estimated it takes several hundred thousand dollars and up to a couple million to get started.

Marijuana remains illegal under federal law, where it’s still classified as a controlled substance, which means people aren’t able to apply for any federal loans. It makes finding investment opportunities that much more challenging for people hoping to get in the industry.

Jerome Crawford, Director of Legal Operations and Social Equity at Pleasantrees, says everyone has a responsibility to help right wrongs.

“If you’re going to get involved in this industry you have to do so with the mindset about where we come from and were we are going. and making sure that if you get involved it’s a duty,” Crawford said. “It’s incumbent upon you.”

Crawford says one way Pleasantrees is looking to help, is by providing scholarships to people who have been disproportionately impacted by the criminalization of cannabis.

And he’s not alone. Travis Wilson, majority owner of Noble Road Company says he’s glad the state is doing something about the disparity.

“The state of Michigan is playing a little catch up, and hopefully they get it to where they need it to be,” Wilson said.

He says being a small local business is tough enough.

“Are there a lot of challenges, yes. Are you competing against giant corporations, yes. Are you competing against people who are maybe not following he rules, yes,” Wilson said.

Wilson began his career as a nurse and a paramedic. He says he knows first hand how difficult it is to navigate the learning curve of starting a marijuana business.

“It’s been the biggest challenge on my life. The most educational time of life,” Wilson said.

The MRA Racial Equity Advisory Workshop is hoping to switch things around. It has created a list of recommendations, including some that would need to be approved by the legislature.

“If we just do what we’re doing now, we’re going to see an industry that is fully matured 10-20 years from now that is going to look all the same,” Morris said. “Everybody is going to be white males.”

Supporters say it’s just the beginning of hard work that will be needed to make Michigan a leader on diversity, equity and inclusion.