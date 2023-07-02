Attention fireworks lovers: If you just can’t wait until the 4th of July (Tuesday) for fireworks, you have a couple of options.

The Cascades in Jackson and Delta Township (just west of Lansing) will host their fireworks extravaganzas on Monday, July 3rd.

The Delta Township fireworks will take place in Sharp Park. To prepare for the fireworks, the park – located at 1401 Elmwood Rd. in Lansing – will be closed to cars and other vehicles on Monday.

There will be two entrances into the park: the main entrance on Elmwood Road and at the west end of the park at the East/West Pathway entrance. (The pathway entrance will be closed from 9 to 11:30 p.m.)

The fireworks show, which is free, will also be visible from other large parking lots in the area including the Lansing Mall, Target, and Meijer.

People can bring blankets and food into the park. Alcohol is allowed with a permit (which is free) and is available through 5 p.m. Monday at the Parks and Recreation Department. People are not allowed to bring their own fireworks or weapons to the park.

The show will begin at around 10 p.m.

In Jackson, the Independence Day Firework Show will begin at dusk. It will take place at the Cascades Park. There is a fee: $7 for people ages 13 and up and $5 for kids aged 4-12.

Also known as Cascade Falls, the park at 1401 S Brown St. will open at 6 p.m. and a band will help keep people entertained until the fireworks begin.

The Cascades also includes a colorful man-made waterfall that lights up at night.