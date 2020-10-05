Capital Area District Libraries reopens for computer use today

The pandemic has highlighted challenges with computer and internet access. State data shows 81,000 Michiganders don’t have access to internet.

But today the Capital Area District Libraries is hoping to help change that. After months of being closed to the public due to pandemic CADL has reopened to help tackle this challenge.

All 13 locations are now open for computer use, but by appointment only.

Executive Director, Scott Duimstra says it was important to open back up because many members depend on the library for access. And safety is the priority.

“We’re going to wipe down the keyboard, the mouse, we’re going to wipe down the screen, but we also ask that if you come in to use a public computer you stay by the computer as well.” Duimstra said.

For now only computer use is allowed.

“So we’re not open up for browsing yet just because we have to control were you are in the library so we make sure to clean those spots,” Duimstra said.

People can also now print up to 10 pages for free something library visitor, Shelly Chappell says was helpful to her.

“I needed to print some information so it was really good…it was needed,” Chappell said.

To schedule an appointment you can call your local CADL branch or by visiting: https://www.cadl.org/mytime