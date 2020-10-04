Capital Area District libraries reopen tomorrow

WLNS, Mich- The Capital Area District Libraries have kept its doors closed to the public since March due to pandemic–but starting tomorrow– all 13 locations are opening back up – but only for computer use– and by appointment.

People who make appointments will have to answer screening questions before entering.

Once inside they will have to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.



Executive director Scott Duimstra says it was important to open back up because many members depend on the library for access to technology which helps to search for employment and stay connected with friends.