Capital Area Humane Society investigating animal cruelty case, dog found in grave condition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Capital Area Humane Society and the Eaton County animal Control say they’re looking for help, as they investigate an animal cruelty case.
According to officials, Tuesday night a dog covered in urine and feces, had several puncture wounds, and that was suffering from starvation was brought to the shelter by a young man who found it in Sharp Park.
The dog was immediately taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, where he is receiving life-saving medical care. Once he is released, he will remain in the care of the CAHS team, where he will be treated and cared for, as the investigation continues.
The Capital Area Humane Society is hopeful the dog will make a full recovery, but the dog’s condition was grave when he was found.
A $1,000 reward is being offered to those with information leading to an arrest and conviction. Those with information are strongly encouraged to call Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755.
If you would like to donate to his medical care, you can do so here.
<<<This story is developing and will be updated