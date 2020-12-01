Capital Area Manufacturing Council hosts virtual job fair

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As unemployment numbers in Michigan are predicted to spike again, Capital Area Manufacturing Council, CAMW!, GST Michigan Works!, Michigan Works! Southeast and Lansing Community College will host a virtual manufacturing job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The Manufacturing Virtual Job Fair will feature more than 40 manufacturing employers from across mid-Michigan looking to fill 500+ open jobs.

The first session is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Different employers are participating in the morning than in the afternoon, so job seekers are encouraged to register for both the morning session and afternoon session of the event.

Manufacturing employers are looking to hire in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, and Washtenaw counties. Job seekers can participate in using a computer, tablet, or smartphone, and will need a valid email address and an electronic copy of their resume.

“CAMW! is committed to being a valued resource for our regional employers, as well as job seekers,” said Carrie Rosingana, CAMW! chief executive officer. “This year, we’ve pivoted to serving employers and job seekers in remote settings, and virtual job fairs like the Manufacturing Virtual Job Fair allow us to meet the needs of our employer partners and our community. We’re pleased to be partnering with other Michigan Works! agencies, as well as CAMC and LCC, to host this event.”

Employers present at the Manufacturing Virtual Job Fair will include:

Advance Employment.

● Alro Steel.

● Aludyne.

● American Tooling Center.

● Cameron Tool Corporation.

● Capital Steel & Wire.

● Diverse Staffing.

● Dowding Industries.

● Eckhart.

● Emergent BioSolutions.

● Flexible Metal, Inc.

● Franchino Mold & Engineering.

● Great Lakes Composite.

● HRU Technical Resources.

● Ionetix.

● Kirchhoff Automotive.

● Koppert Biological Systems.

● KTM Industries.

● L&W Engineering Company.

● Loc Performance Products.

● LorAnn Oils.

● M.C. Molds, Inc.

● Magnesium Products of America.

● Manitou Boats.

● Manpower of Lansing, MI.

● MCS LLC.

● Molded Plastic Industries.

● Neogen Corporation.

● Niowave Inc.

● Peckham, Inc.

● PepsiCo.

● Personnel World, Inc.

● PGK Services.

● Ravago Manufacturing Americas.

● ResourceMFG.

● Tecomet.

● Thai Summit America Corporation.

● Tool Craft.

● Toyoda Gosei Fluid Systems.

● WestRock.

● Witron Service America.

“During our last virtual job fair, 29 employers interacted with more than 100 job seekers, and multiple job seekers were hired as a result,” said Teri Sand, CAMW!’s business-services manager. “Virtual job fairs really do work.”

Job seekers interested in participating in the Manufacturing Virtual Job Fair can learn

more and register at https://www.camconline.org/jobs.

CAMW! staff are available to assist job seekers with updating their materials and preparing for engagement with employers in preparation for the Manufacturing Virtual Job Fair. Details and contacts are available at https://www.camw.org/about-us/contact. Job seekers can also use Pure Michigan Talent Connect to explore careers, search for jobs in their region and read features

and blog posts that will help with their search.