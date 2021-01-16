Capital Rundown: Episode 49

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man for allegedly trying to enter through a Washington, D.C. checkpoint armed with a gun, ammunition, and fake credentials, according to court documents released Saturday.

Federal authorities said Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested Friday after he tried to make his way through security checkpoints in downtown D.C., which have been put in place ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.