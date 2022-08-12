LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was an unprecedented week in politics in Michigan and in Washington D.C., not because of what happened in the political world, but because of what happened in the legal one.

This week the FBI searched the home of former President Donald Trump. They were looking for classified documents he might have stored there illegally.

On the Capital Rundown, we cover the huge national news with President Trump, plus several local news stories that have made the rounds.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel requested a special prosecutor to handle a case against nine people, including her opponent Matthew DePerno, involving tampering with election equipment in 2020.

Plus, we discuss a new poll that shows Michiganders are mostly against public funding for private schools.

Then, we hear from 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick about the Nessel-DePerno latest and on what Pollster Bernie Porn has to say about the state of Michigan politics.

We also discuss the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, and hear from United States Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow about what they think of the new legislation.

For all that and more, watch the Capital Rundown.