LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’ve been paying attention to politics in Michigan this week, you know that the big story is gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

Dixon was the winner of the Republican primary race for governor after handily defeating Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano, and Ralph Rebandt, setting up a big battle this fall with current Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This week on the Capital Rundown, we cover Dixon’s win in the primary race, hear from Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick on what this means in the big picture, and discuss how Whitmer has responded to Dixon’s victory.

Plus, we hear from two Michigan members of Congress.

Rep. Tim Walberg breaks down how he’s feeling about being in the new 5th District after the maps were redrawn.

And Rep. Elissa Slotkin discusses her new district and the upcoming major race against Michigan Rep. Tom Barrett.

For all of that and much more, be sure to watch the Capital Rundown.