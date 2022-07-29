LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re just a couple of days from the Michigan primary, and the biggest question on the ballot is who Republicans will choose to run against incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On this week’s edition of The Capital Rundown, we spend the show profiling four of the five candidates. It’s only four because Ryan Kelley chose not to participate in our series of interviews.

For fairness purposes, the profiles start in alphabetical order. That means it’s Tudor Dixon, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano.

Each of them have been featured on WLNS over the past few months, and you can visit their individual profiles below.