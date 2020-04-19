Captain Tom Moore, 99, says he is ‘overwhelmed’ by raising $23 million for the NHS

UNITED KINGDOM (WLNS) – Captain Tom Moore, the now famous 99-year-old British war veteran has raised more than £19 million ($23.7 million) for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) by walking 100 laps of his garden, has said he is “absolutely overwhelmed” by the sum he has been able to raise.

According to CNN, Moore, who will turn 100 later this month, began a JustGiving fundraiser on April 8, initially hoping to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together, which raises funds for UK hospitals, including for staff, volunteers and patients affected by the coronavirus crisis.

He completed the challenge on Thursday, after walking 10 laps of his garden each day, aided by a walking frame.

Asked what he made of being called a hero, Moore thanked people for “their kind remarks” and said: “Let me assure you — eventually, we shall all get through it, and all will be well in the end.”