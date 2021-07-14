Carnival Cruise Line requires unvaccinated passengers to get insurance

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship “Liberty” is docked at Port Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Corp. continues to lose billions while it waits for cruising to recover from the pandemic. Carnival said Thursday, June 24, that it lost $2.1 billion in its latest quarter. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

DORAL, Florida (WLNS) – People who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will need traveler’s insurance to board a Carnival-owned cruise ship.

That policy will take effect on July 31st, according to the company’s website:

“Each unvaccinated guest must provide proof of a valid travel insurance policy at the time of check-in that has a minimum of US$10,000, per person, in medical expense coverage and US$30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusions.”

Unvaccinated customers who do not have the necessary insurance will not be allowed to board and their tickets will not be refunded.

Royal Caribbean unveiled a similar policy last month, requiring unvaccinated passengers to get $25,000 in coverage for medical expenses and $50,000 for quarantine and evacuation.

James Hardiman, a travel industry analyst at Wedbush Securities, tells CBS News that these kinds of requirements for unvaccinated passengers may be a way for cruise lines to keep the CDC happy while following the law in Florida, where many cruise lines are based.

Back in April, the CDC allowed cruise lines to sail in US waters again, but only if 95% of passengers and 98% of crew members are vaccinated. However, Florida law prohibits businesses from requiring customers to get vaccinated.