LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The cultural center, Casa de Rosado is asking for donations to help those in need.

According to a Facebook post, the organization says today is the last day to drop off of non-perishable food items at the center. The organization is looking for can goods, non-perishables like dried beans and rice. Boots and coats are being accepted as well.

Those who wish to help can leave items at the front porch from 7am to 7pm. The address for the center is 204 East Mt. hope Ave.