CATA implements service changes for winter break; holidays

Mich. (WLNS) CATA is preparing to implement service changes for winter break. The timeline below shows the route-by-route changes and closures during the break.

Friday, Dec. 18

Route 32 – Service to MSU’s Commuter Lot and Clinical Center will conclude at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Night Owl – Service on campus will conclude at 9 a.m.

Routes 34, 35 and 36 – All three Spartan Service routes will conclude at 11 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Lot Link – Service on campus will conclude at 2 a.m.

Route 12 – There will be no service to LCC West during winter break. This route will operate on a 45-minute frequency for most weekday (Monday – Friday) and evening services. Between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., however, look for a 25- to 30-minute frequency Monday – Friday. No change in weekend service is scheduled.

Route 20 – This route will continue to travel into Spartan Village. No change in service is scheduled.

Route 22 – No change in service is scheduled.

Route 23 – Weekday service between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m will be reduced to a 35- to 45-minute frequency. No change in Saturday service is scheduled.

Route 24 – Weekday service will operate on a 30-minute frequency. No change in weekend service is scheduled.

Route 25 – Weekday service will operate on a 60-minute frequency. No change in weekend service is scheduled.

Route 26 – Weekday service will operate on a 45-minute frequency and conclude at 7:15 p.m. Saturday service ends at 7:15 p.m. No change in Sunday service is scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 31

All Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service and Shopping Bus services will conclude at their regularly scheduled times.

Route 6 and The Limiteds (Routes 46 and 48) will conclude at their regularly scheduled times.

All other fixed routes will generally conclude between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., depending on the route (see attachment for route-by-route details).

Spec-Tran service will end early with pickups scheduled no later than 6:15 p.m.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, CATA will not operate on Dec. 25, 2020, or Jan. 1, 2021. The Spec-Tran office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist with post-holiday ride reservations. No same-day trips will be permitted. Call 517-394-CATA (2282) or login to myspectran.cata.org to book a ride. Regular routing and services will resume on Dec. 26, 2020, and Jan. 2, 2021.

Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

All Spartan Service on Routes 20 – 26, 32, 34, 35 and 36, Lot Link and Night Owl will resume. Route 12 service to LCC West will also resume. Lot Link will be available on campus to assist returning MSU students at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10.

For more information, contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.

Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve 2020

Final Departures for CATA Fixed-Routes Thursday, Dec. 24 & Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Route Final trip departs: Bus goes out of service at:

1 CTC @ 6 p.m. Meridian Mall @ 6:35 p.m.

2 CTC @ 6:15 p.m. Burneway & Waverly @ 6:40 p.m.

3 CTC @ 5:15 p.m. CTC @ 6:10 p.m.

5 CTC @ 6:15 p.m. Edgewood & Washington @ 6:38 p.m.

7 CTC @ 6 p.m. S. Pennsylvania Meijer @ 6:45 p.m.

8 CTC @ 5:45 p.m. Davlind & Aurelius @ 6:27 p.m.

9 CTC @ 6:05 p.m. S. Pennsylvania Meijer @ 6:45 p.m.

10 CTC @ 5:45 p.m. CTC @ 6:25 p.m.

11 CTC @ 6:15 p.m. Deerfield & Holmes @ 6:42 p.m.

12 CTC @ 5:45 p.m. St. Joe & Waverly @ 6:05 p.m.

13 CTC @ 6:15 p.m. Lake Lansing Meijer @ 6:40 p.m.

14 CTC @ 5:45 p.m. Grand River & Waverly @ 6:00 p.m.

15 CTC @ 6:15 p.m. Lake Lansing Meijer @ 6:40 p.m.

16 CTC @ 6:15 p.m. Lake Lansing Meijer @ 6:40 p.m.

20 MSU-CTC at Ramp 1 @ 6 p.m. Beau Jardin & Dunckel @ 6:25 p.m.

22 MSU-CTC at Ramp 1 @ 5:20 p.m. Meridian Mall @ 5:50 p.m.

23 MSU-CTC at Ramp 1 @ 5:20 p.m. Meridian Mall @ 5:55 p.m.

24 MSU Ramp 5 @ 6:15 p.m. Lake Lansing Meijer @ 6:40 p.m.

25 MSU Ramp 5 @ 5:45 p.m. Lake Lansing Meijer @ 6:10 p.m.

26 MSU-CTC at Ramp 1 @ 5:55 p.m. MSU-CTC at Ramp 1 @ 6:35 p.m.