CATA to close for Thanksgiving

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Capital Area Transportation Authority will operate services as follows:
Wednesday, Nov. 27 – All non-campus CATA routes and services will end at their regular time. MSU late-evening campus service on Routes 30, 31, 39 and Lot Link will conclude at 11:30 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 – CATA fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service and Shopping Bus service will not operate. The Administrative Office will be closed on Thursday; however, the Paratransit Office will take phone reservations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride and Rural Service rides needed after the holiday. The number to schedule a ride is 517-394-CATA (2282). Spec-Tran rides can also be arranged online at myspectran.cata.org.
Friday, Nov. 29 – All CATA routes and services will operate according to regular Friday schedules. There will be no change in service on Route 26-Abbot/Chandler, Route 26-Late Night or MSU campus routes as previously published.
- Route 26 will follow the Friday Spartan Service schedule
- Route 26 Late Night will operate as usual
- Campus will be served by Routes 30-33, 38, 39, Lot Link and Night Owl
For more information, contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.