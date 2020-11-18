CATA to close for Thanksgiving

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Capital Area Transportation Authority will operate services as follows:



Wednesday, Nov. 27 – All non-campus CATA routes and services will end at their regular time. MSU late-evening campus service on Routes 30, 31, 39 and Lot Link will conclude at 11:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 – CATA fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service and Shopping Bus service will not operate. The Administrative Office will be closed on Thursday; however, the Paratransit Office will take phone reservations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride and Rural Service rides needed after the holiday. The number to schedule a ride is 517-394-CATA (2282). Spec-Tran rides can also be arranged online at myspectran.cata.org.

Friday, Nov. 29 – All CATA routes and services will operate according to regular Friday schedules. There will be no change in service on Route 26-Abbot/Chandler, Route 26-Late Night or MSU campus routes as previously published.

Route 26 will follow the Friday Spartan Service schedule

Route 26 Late Night will operate as usual

Campus will be served by Routes 30-33, 38, 39, Lot Link and Night Owl

For more information, contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.