Catch up with the Big Ten with Big Time Sports

INDIANAPOLIS – The on-again, off-again Big Ten Football season is on again.

The 2020 season will officially kickoff this weekend after being postponed for two months amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams will play an eight -game conference only schedule with “Champions Week” on December 18-19th. All 14 schools will participate that weekend with East Division teams matching up with teams in the same place in the standings from the West Division.

The top teams in each division will meet in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium for the conference championship.

Every week the WXIN-WTTV sports team will preview each Big Ten game with help from the Nexstar Nation in “Big Time Sports.”

The show makes its season debut Thursday, October 22.

Here is the slate of games for week one:

Friday, October 23

Illinois at Wisconsin at 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 24