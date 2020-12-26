CBS News: Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is the person of interest in Nashville explosion

A law enforcement member walks past damage from an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — CBS News is reporting that Antony Quinn Warner, a 63-year-old Nashville resident, is the persons of interest in connection to yesterday’s explosion in downtown Nashville.

…#exclusive @CBSNews has learned the name of a person of interest tied to the explosion that rocked #Nashville on #Christmas Day. Multiple sources tell us that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV. — Jeff Pegues (@jeffpeguescbs) December 26, 2020

CBS’s Chief Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues tweeted the information.

David Begnaud, the lead national correspondent for CBS This Morning, also shared information about the developing situation in a Twitter thread below.

CBS News reports a law enforcement source said one theory investigators are looking at, regarding the Nashville Christmas Day explosion, is the possibility that AT&T may have been the target or some other building or infrastructure in the area of the explosion. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 26, 2020

<<<This story is ongoing and information will be added as it comes in