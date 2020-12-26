CBS News: Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is the person of interest in Nashville explosion

A law enforcement member walks past damage from an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — CBS News is reporting that Antony Quinn Warner, a 63-year-old Nashville resident, is the persons of interest in connection to yesterday’s explosion in downtown Nashville.

CBS’s Chief Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues tweeted the information.

David Begnaud, the lead national correspondent for CBS This Morning, also shared information about the developing situation in a Twitter thread below.

<<<This story is ongoing and information will be added as it comes in

