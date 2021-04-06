CDC gives Michigan $90 million for COVID-19 vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given Michigan $90 million to help expand programs that distribute COVID-19 vaccines and to make the vaccine easier to get for those who have been most hurt by the virus.
The money is part of $3 billion in funding that CDC has given out to help bolster vaccine distribution. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”
The CDC said these awards are part of ongoing efforts to increase public education, awareness, and access to COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen health equity.
- Last week, HHS launched the COVID-19 Community Corps – a nationwide, grassroots network of community leaders people know and trust, to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. Community Corps members will receive weekly updates on the latest scientific and medical updates, talking points about the vaccine, social media suggestions, infographics, factsheets with timely and accurate information, and tools to help people get registered for an appointment and vaccinated. The Community Corps launched on Thursday, April 1 with over 275 founding members, and as of Friday, April 2, more than 3,000 had already signed up.
- CDC plans to award more than $250 million to community-based organizations serving minority or underserved communities to support their COVID-19 outreach efforts, including connecting members of the community with health services and vaccinations.
- The HHS Office of Minority Health is also investing $250 million to encourage COVID-19 safety and vaccination among underserved populations in minority communities.
- HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), will invest more than $6 billion from the American Rescue Plan into Community Health Centers nationwide to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations.
- CDC announced a plan to invest $2.25 billion to address COVID-19-related health disparities and advance health equity among high-risk and underserved populations through grants to public health departments.
- CDC also plans to provide $300 million to jurisdictions for community health worker services to support COVID-19 prevention and control and address disparities in access to COVID-19 related services, such as testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations, as well as an additional $32 million for training, technical assistance, and evaluation.