CDC gives Michigan $90 million for COVID-19 vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given Michigan $90 million to help expand programs that distribute COVID-19 vaccines and to make the vaccine easier to get for those who have been most hurt by the virus.

The money is part of $3 billion in funding that CDC has given out to help bolster vaccine distribution. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

The CDC said these awards are part of ongoing efforts to increase public education, awareness, and access to COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen health equity.