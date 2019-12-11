Cedar Point contest for lifetime tickets

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan House of Representatives passed a distracted driving bill.

House Bill 4181 would ban any driver under the age of 18 from using a cell phone while driving.

Currently, the law only applies to individuals with learner’s permits or restricted licenses.

Manoogian’s bill defines cell phone use as the act of initiating a call, answering a call or engaging in verbal communication through a phone and bans distracted driving. The law would not apply to individuals who are reporting accidents or other emergencies.

The governor urged the Michigan Senate to pass this bill to protect kids and drivers across the state.

“As a mom, there’s nothing more important to me than the safety of my kids, and I know every parent in Michigan feels the same way,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “That’s why Rep. Manoogian’s legislation is so important. We don’t just need better roads, we need safer roads. This bill will help us put an end to distracted driving, protect our kids, and ensure the safety of Michigan drivers. It’s my hope that the Michigan Senate will do the right thing and pass this bill so we can protect Michiganders everywhere.”