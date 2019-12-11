Cedar Point is celebrating its 150th season, with an exclusive pass for thrillseekers.
Beginning in February, guests can enter for a chance to win a Ticket of a Lifetime, which gets them free admission to Cedar Point for the rest of their lives.
150 winners will be chosen throughout 2020 and each winner will be allowed to select three guests who will have lifetime passes as well.
The “Ticket of a Lifetime” will also include unique experiences such as participating in parades and shows and special access to rides, according to our media partners at MLive.
Admission to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark and free parking is also part of the deal.
Cedar Point contest for lifetime tickets
