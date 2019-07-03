Celebrating 243 years of independence

As the nation celebrates its 243rd Independence Day, check out these fun facts for your Fourth of July.



In July 1776, an estimated 2.5 million people lived in the 13 colonies. Today the Census Bureau reports the country is more than 130 times larger at 330 million people as of July 1st, 2019.



John Hancock was the first to sign the Declaration of Independence. Benjamin Franklin was the oldest to sign at 70-years-old and Edward Rutledge was the youngest to sign at 26-years-old.



Although 24 counties are named Franklin in the United States, zero counties are named Rutledge.



Many celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and in 2012, the Census Bureau says an estimated $368.6 million worth of fireworks were sold in the United States.



With firework season in full swing there will be no shortage of bright lights in the sky.



For those planing to use fireworks at home, Macomb County put out a list of safety tips including never allowing young children to handle fireworks, keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks, and wear protective eyewear when lighting fireworks.



However you choose to celebrate the Fourth of July, have fun and celebrate safely.