Despite the Governors order Champion Fitness and Boxing remains open

6 news drove by Champion Fitness and Boxing earlier today and saw many people working out, some not wearing masks or social distancing.

On the gyms website there is a statement along with guidelines that say no more than 10 people in a group, practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

One employee was there working and refused to be on camera but tells us only members are allowed by appointment only.

6 news reached out to Barry Eaton County Health Department to ask what they are going to do about this situation and they tell us they are just now aware of this issue and will be looking into it.

