Changes shoppers can expect during Black Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —Black Friday usually means big crowds and massive lines as people rush to stores in hopes of scoring the best deals.

But this year due to the pandemic some shoppers are putting safety first.

Heather Frock says she typically tries to score on some savings during Black Friday, but this year she won’t be racing to the mall.

“I don’t plan on going out tomorrow and I usually do. So, that’s definitely something that’s different,” Flock said.

It’s the same case for Margaret Flynn who says the decision to not hit the stores became clear with a bit of good luck.

“Well believe it or not you’re not gonna believe this but my daughter her water broke this morning at 7am. So she is having a baby today on thanksgiving day,” Flynn said.

Ayalla Ruvio, assistant professor at the Department of Marketing, Broad College of Business, Michigan State University, says the day is usually a shopping experience like no other.

“Black Friday is an event,” Ruvio said. “It’s not just shopping. it’s the event that has to do with standing in line. and you know as the door opens you rush in. you want to score the best deal.”

Ruvio says this year big retailers will pivot to the web.

Other stores like Meijer are skipping Black Friday, opting instead to give customers more time to shop.

“We focused our attention on the all-week add to make it so that customers can shop when it’s convenient for them,” store director at the Lake Lansing Meijer, Sean Miller, said.

Lansing Mall and Meridian Mall will be open for Black Friday, so whether in person or online, the tradition will continue.