Changes stores are making to their operating hours

Stores like Nike, Macys, Foot Locker and American Eagle are all closing down for the next few weeks. While JC Penny, Gap, and Kohl’s are reducing their hours of operation.

Today in Lansing, nearly every store was closed in Old Town, except for ‘Absolute Gallery’

Owner Kathy Holcomb says closing the store or reducing the hours would hurt her business. Especially because people need to see her unique items in-person and not on a website.

“At this point I don’t have an online store presence I have a website but when you sell a lot of one of a kind items like we do its difficult to maintain website with one of a kind things its a lot of work.. we haven’t gotten to that point but this may drive us to,” says Holcomb.

She says even if she is forced to close down, she plans to stay busy with other work inside the store.

Meridian Mall has not made changes to its hours but some stores have closed. The Lansing Mall is cutting back their hours to 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.