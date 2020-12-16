Charlie’s Bar and Grill liquor license suspended due to violations of current emergency orders

POTTERVILLE, Mich. Eight more restaurants across Michigan have had their liquor license suspended because of violating the current emergency orders.

One of the eight is in mid-Michigan. Charlie’s Bar and Grill in Potterville got its liquor license suspended on December 14th.

“I had a couple of guys that we’re helping me out during the downtime I had them come inside and eat a couple of sandwiches and a liquor commission worker must have come in,” says John Devine, manager of the restaurant.

Devine says a man came in and said he was lonely and tired of being stuck in the house.

Him and his wife felt sorry for him and allowed him to sit down and eat, but what they didn’t know was he worked for the Michigan Liquor Commission, which then suspended the restaurant’s liquor license.

“He came back a week later and told us he was in here and she remembered him and his story and felt kind of deceived and he told us because of this new restriction,” says Devine.

Scott Ellis from the Michigan Licensed and Beverage Association says many restaurants are desperate right now — and on the verge of losing their business.

“50 percent of our members surveyed say if we do not reopen for the next three months, will be closed permanently”, says Ellis.

Devine says he’s going to do everything he can to keep his business alive and serve his community as well.

“Just gonna try to make good food and provide good service.”

Since September the state has suspended the liquor licenses of 21 establishments for violating emergency and executive orders.

The owner of Charlie’s in Potterville has a virtual hearing schedule for December 23rd to see if the suspension will be extended.