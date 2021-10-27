Charlotte man convicted for death of man in bar parking lot

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –Eaton County prosecutor Douglas R. Lloyd announced Tuesday that 24-year-old Benjamin Dunn from Charlotte has been convicted in the death of Quentin Bartlett.

Dunn hit and killed Bartlett with his car in the parking lot of CB’s Bar in Charlotte, Lloyd said.

After a week-long trial, and Eaton County circuit court found Dunn guilty of Operating While Intoxicated

Causing Death, Reckless Driving Causing Death, and Involuntary Manslaughter.

All three convictions carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Dunn will be sentenced on Dec. 9 in the 56th Circuit Court.