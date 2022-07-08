LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On July 18, 2022, 96 golfers from all across the world will gather at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. in North Carolina for the first-ever U.S. Adaptive Open.

The tournament runs three days (July 18-20) and the golfer with the lowest score after the third round will be crowned champion.

Of the 96 golfers, one will be representing the Greater Lansing area.

Brian Bemis, of Charlotte, has been invited by the USGA to compete in the first installment of the tournament.

“I am beyond excited,” Bemis said. “I think it’s 12 or 13 countries that are being represented. I know probably 50 to 60 of the players that are going to be there. So I have knowledge of what to expect with them. But I’m looking forward to meeting new people.”

At the age of 12, Bemis had his right leg amputated due to Ewing’s sarcoma, cancer in the bones or soft tissue. Since then, he has been an amputee two other times. The most recent one came on July 18, 2012, the same day ten years later he’ll tee off in the U.S. Adaptive Open.

“I didn’t put two and two together until you said it,” Bemis said. “For me, it’s kind of life-changing to some degree. To be a part of the very first (tournament) you’re sort of a trailblazer for disabled golf.”

Bemis currently works at the Country Club of Lansing as the locker room manager and previously served as a golf instructor at Hawk Hollow.