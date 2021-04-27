Charlotte Police identify suspect in shots fired, high-speed chase

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — On Sunday around 1:40 a.m. officers from the Charlotte Police Department saw a car from a shots fired call out of Eaton Rapids.

The car fled from police on I-69 north, resulting in a high speed chase. The person in the car fired multiple shots at police during the chase, Charlotte Police said. One shot hit a patrol car, but no one was hurt.

The chase came to an end near Mt. Hope Rd on I-96 when the suspects car had some mechanical issues. The suspect, identified today as 28-year-old Michael Justin Hyde, ran away from the scene, but was later caught and lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

Hyde was charged with the following:

1 count: Assault with intent to commit murder.

2 counts: Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

1 count: Firearms- discharging from a vehicle.

1 count: Firearms- possession by felon.

1 count: Weapons-carrying concealed.

5 counts: Weapons-felony firearm.

1 count: Fleeing and eluding, fourth degree.

1 count: Operating with no license, misdemeanor.

Hyde is being held at the Eaton County Jail without bond at this time and is innocent until proven guilty.